Ghana Women’s Premier League Receives Warm-up Kits From Betway

Ghana’s leading online betting and gaming outfit, Betway Ghana, has presented warm-up kits and training equipment to teams participating in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and training equipment to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the development of women’s football.

The global sports betting brand, recognised as the development partner of the WPL, made this donation as part of their commitment to grow women’s football in Ghana.

The items include warm up kits for all twenty teams participating in the league as well as footballs, tactical boards, cones and training bibs among others.

These items are expected to help the teams as they prepare for their league games and tournaments.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Betway’s Marketing Country Manager, Mr. Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah said “This is a marker of our earlier statement where we pledged to offer a mix of solutions to develop the Women’s League in Ghana.

“Initiatives such as these, as well as the ongoing mentorship and training programme, are a testament to our overall contribution to the sport community.

“We trust that these items would be used as development tools to further the improve sports in Ghana.”

The President of the GFA, Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku thanked Betway and stressed on the significance of the gesture saying “Indeed, the support Betway is giving is very significant to the development of the game, given that it addresses the core needs of the clubs. I express our sincere appreciation for the gesture, we remain hopeful that this partnership will be strengthened and one day when the success story of Ghana’s Women’s Premier League and the women’s game in general is being told, Betway will receive the prominence it deserves”.

As development partners, Betway has introduced a number of initiatives including the mentorship and training programme that focuses on the upliftment of women’s football in Ghana. We trust these items will be used as developmental tools to further the development of women’s football.