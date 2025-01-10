Ghana Women’s Premier League Resumes with Exciting Match Day 8 Fixtures

The Ghana Women’s Premier League (GWPL) resumes with Match Day 8 action this weekend after the festive break, promising a thrilling second half of the season.

Defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who have dominated the Northern Zone with an unbeaten record, will face a significant challenge without their long-time coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa.

The Techiman-based team, currently on top of the Northern Zone with 21 points from 7 games, will play Tamale Super Ladies at the Kulikuli Astro Turf. While Ampem Darkoa has been one of the league’s most formidable teams, their coach’s absence has raised questions about their ability to maintain their strong form.

Meanwhile, the relegation-threatened Sung Shinning Ladies will look to turn their fortunes around when they host Dreamz Ladies at Bantama Astro Turf. With their survival in the league at stake, they will be eager to prove their worth after struggling in the first half of the season.

The Northern Zone sees more exciting encounters, as Prisons Ladies will take on Kumasi Sports Academy at Sunyani Coronation Park, while Fosu Royal Ladies will face FC Savannah at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. Supreme Ladies will square off against Northern Ladies at Bantama Astro Turf in another critical clash, as teams in the zone seek to climb the table or maintain their strong positions.

In the Southern Zone, the top of the table remains highly competitive, with Police Ladies leading the charge with 16 points. However, Hasaacas Ladies are hot on their heels, sitting in third place, just 7 points behind the leaders. Army Ladies will play Jonina Ladies, while Ladystrikers will host Berry Ladies, who are currently at the bottom of the table. In another crucial encounter, Faith Ladies will face off against title contenders Police Ladies at Carl Reindorf Park. Other notable fixtures include Halifax Queens against Hasaacas Ladies and Epiphany Warriors versus Soccer Intellectuals.

As the season intensifies, each match brings its own significance. Teams in both the Northern and Southern Zones are battling not only for league supremacy but also for survival, making the next set of games all the more crucial. The title race is far from over, and with relegation also looming for some, every point gained in these next matches will be vital for teams’ ambitions. Fans can expect a high level of competition as the league resumes, with no team willing to back down.

