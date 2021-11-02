Ghana Women’s Premier League to commence on December 17

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set Friday, December 17 for the commencement of the 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League (WPL) across the country.

The new date was after the Executive Council of the GFA approved the calendar of the season for the commencement of the league.

This season’s league would be increased from 16 to 20 clubs which would be divided into the Northern and Southern zones.

According to the GFA, the expansion would give players of the elite women’s football competition the opportunity to stay active and play more games during the season.

Newly promoted sides, Faith Ladies and Army Ladies would join the Southern Zone while FC Savannah and Dreamz Ladies compete in the Northern zone for the first time.

The first round of the league would end on Sunday, February 20, 2022, while the second round commences on the weekend of March 4-6, 2022.

The final match between the winner in each zone is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022.