Ghana women’s premier league is scheduled to kick off on Jan. 15 next year, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced here late Monday.

The new season is expected to run through until June 14, and will have matches being played on weekends and during midweek.

Football activities, including the women’s league, as well as all contact sports, were banned in the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March this year.

After eight months of inactivity, the GFA announced the start of the men’s premier league on Nov. 14 after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo eased some of the restrictions that had been put in place earlier in the year.