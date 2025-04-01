Ghana Workshop Advocates Ethical Media Reporting on Mental Health

A media workshop in Accra has called for responsible journalism in covering mental health and special needs, aiming to reduce stigma through accurate reporting.

Organized by the Empowering Better Life Foundation (EBLF), the event convened journalists, advocates, and communication experts at the foundation’s East Legon office on Friday, March 28.

Under the theme “Breaking the Stigma: Responsible and Ethical Reporting on Mental Health and Special Needs,” participants discussed strategies to balance factual coverage with sensitivity. Alma Pokua Adade-Prempeh, founder of EBLF, stressed the need for narratives that empower affected individuals rather than perpetuate stereotypes.

“This workshop reaffirmed our commitment to fostering inclusive narratives that empower rather than stigmatize,” Adade-Prempeh said in a statement posted to Facebook. She emphasized collaboration between media professionals and mental health experts to ensure reporting aligns with ethical guidelines.

The workshop highlighted common pitfalls in current coverage, such as sensationalized language or oversimplified portrayals of mental health conditions. Attendees reviewed case studies and best practices, including prioritizing firsthand accounts from individuals with lived experience and avoiding stigmatizing terminology.

Adade-Prempeh acknowledged Ghana’s progress in mental health awareness but urged continued vigilance. “Media shapes public perception,” she said. “When we report responsibly, we open doors to empathy and support instead of fear or discrimination.”

The EBLF plans to publish a toolkit for journalists later this year, offering practical resources for ethical reporting on mental health topics.