Ghana would be worse-off if NDC regained power – Appiah Mensah

Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah-Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, said it would be economically suicidal if Ghanaians voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Election 2024.

He said the Government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, laid a solid foundation in its first term to boost the economy until the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the Russia-Ukraine war this year, which had had a huge toll on the economy.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality on Wednesday, Mr Appiah-Mensah said: “All hopes are not lost.”

The former Regional Organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region urged Ghanaians to maintain their trust and confidence in the NPP as the government worked to turn things around.

He said national development would suffer a setback if the NDC regained power come 2024 adding that though the current economic situation was not the best, an NDC Government was not an alternative.

The numerous government’s pro-poor social intervention policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) and the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) had huge potential to strengthen the economy in the long term.

“This is why we must all maintain our trust and confidence in the NPP government because any mistake we make to vote for the NDC would spell economic doom for us,” he stated in relation to the economic challenges in the country.

“Our economy is currently going through serious trial and turbulent moments, but we must remember that whenever the Israelites go through dark moments, God appears to save them from their troubles,” he said.

Touching on the impending super-delegates congress of the NPP to elect a presidential candidate for Election 2024, Mr Appiah-Mensah appealed to the delegates to vote for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party.

He said an overwhelming victory for Dr Bawumia would deepen and sustain the hopes of Ghanaians in the government to transform the economy and alleviate the plight of the people.

“As a Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Bawumia knows more about the current national economic situation, and he remains the best presidential candidate for the NPP in these crucial moments of our country.”