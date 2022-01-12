Ghana Young Achievers Awards: Nana Owoahene Acheampong wins big 

Nana Owoahene Acheampong of Atinka media village has won two awards at the Ghana Young Achievers Awards.

The Ghana Young Achievers Awards is organized by the Star Ghana Limited to honour Ghanaian Youth who are performing extremely well in their various fields.

Nana Owoahene Acheampong won the radio presenter of the year and the radio show of the year “Wo Sofo Se S3n? categories respectively on the night.

Nana Owoahene Acheampong was employed into the Atinka Media Village family in the year 2016 as a newsreader/anchor and a reporter.

He co-hosts the Tuesdays and Thursday evening political show and also the co-host of the Saturday hottest political show on radio “Tutugyagu”. Owoahene has hosted the AM drive on radio and Ghana Nie on tv a couple of times.

Nana Owoahene Acheampong has about 13 years of experience in broadcasting journalism.

This award is the second of its kind into the wardrobe of Nana Owoahene Acheampong. The event was held at Tema Community 5 Rotary club House.

Other awardees are, Nana Adwoa Annan, Host of Juke Box and Di Asa red carpet on Atinka TV also bagged two awards which were MC of the Year and TV Show of the Year (JudeBox).

The host of Ishbaz Chartroom show, Afia Kwarteng Asamani won TV presenter of the year.

News Editor of Atinka TV and FM, Regina Asamoah who hosts the Missing Children on Atinka TV won the two ultimate awards, ‘Outstanding Young Achiever of the Year’ and the ‘Activist of the Year’.

Davies Bray of pidgin News Gh, also won the Blogger of the Year.