Ghana Youth Awards: Taekwondo Athlete wins Youth Athlete of the Year Award

Elite female Taekwondo Athlete, Eunice Omolara Adedapo has bagged the Athlete of the Year accolade at this year’s Ghana Youth Awards at the Ghana College of Arts and Sciences on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The enthusiastic athlete came tops in her category which included 3 others, after amassing majority of the online free votes.

The -53 Kg Gold medal winner at the just ended Korean Ambassador’s Cup was nominated in June by the awards scheme having monitored her exploits in the combat sport.

An elated Omolara says “I give thanks to God, My father, my guardian who introduced me to sports, my Brother, my Coaches Selorm and Agbozo, my teammates, my Taekwondo friends around the world; Masters Cromwell and Domenico, Crafed Nation, MOCEAN and to all my loved ones who have taken their time to vote, share and repost. And to the CEO of Ghana Youth Awards, Mr Fareed Boateng and the team, I say God bless them for hosting such a beautiful program.”

Eunice, has several medal to her credit and dreams of making it to the Olympics in the Ghanaian colors after missing out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (placing 4th in the qualifiers).

GTF Communications