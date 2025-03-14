Ghana Youth Coalition Demands Action as Authority Faces Relevance Crisis

Ghana’s Youth Manifesto Coalition (GYMC) escalated pressure on the National Youth Authority (NYA) this week, demanding urgent reforms to address soaring unemployment, education gaps, and governance barriers stifling the country’s under-30 population, which accounts for 57% of citizens.

During a tense meeting with NYA CEO Osman Abdullai Ayariga, the coalition revealed damning survey data: 66% of young Ghanaians are unaware of the NYA’s existence, while 70% dismiss its effectiveness as “slightly” or “not” impactful.

The GYMC, representing over 50 youth groups, pushed for constitutional revisions to lower political participation costs and age barriers, alongside the immediate launch of a Ghana Youth Federation to consolidate advocacy efforts. While Ayariga pledged collaboration, he sidestepped deadlines for the federation’s rollout, stating only that plans were “far advanced.” Critics argue the delay reflects systemic inertia in a nation where youth unemployment hit 19.7% in 2024, per Ghana Statistical Service data.

“Empty promises won’t cut it,” said Christopher Wisdom Penu, GYMC’s National Coordinator, referencing stalled talks since the coalition’s 2023 manifesto. The NYA, tasked with youth empowerment since 1974, faces mounting scrutiny as disillusionment grows. Analysts note the authority’s struggle to modernize contrasts sharply with grassroots movements like #FixTheCountry, which have mobilized thousands demanding accountability.

The coalition’s push coincides with broader unrest ahead of 2028 elections, where youth voters are poised to dominate the electorate. With 45% of Ghanaian graduates underemployed, per the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, the GYMC warns that lip service risks further alienating a demographic critical to stability.

Ayariga’s office declined to detail specific reforms but affirmed “partnerships” with the coalition. Meanwhile, the GYMC vows weekly protests until tangible progress emerges. As Penu noted, “Youth aren’t tomorrow’s leaders—they’re today’s stakeholders.”