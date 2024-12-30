Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2025 Opens Nominations for Third Edition

The Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2025 has officially opened nominations for its third edition.

Arguably Ghana’s biggest youth awards event, The Ghana Youth Excellence Awards celebrates outstanding young Ghanaians who have demonstrated exceptionality in leadership, business, philanthropy,innovation, community service and many more.

Nomination was opened on December 25, 2024, and will run until February 15, 2025. To qualify, applicant must be a Ghanaian and excelling in their respective fields. Interested individuals can apply for nomination on the Apex Africa Concept website on www.Apexafricaconcept.com .

The Ghana Youth Excellence Awards, which has become a benchmark for recognizing and celebrating outstanding youth achievements in Ghana, is calling on the public to nominate deserving Ghanaians. This year’s edition promises to be an exciting celebration of Ghana’s youth excellence, with over 100 categories available.

According to Apex Africa Concept, organizers of this event, the nomination process is designed to be simple and accessible to all.

“We want to encourage everyone to participate in the nomination process. We believe that there are many Ghanaian youth out there who are doing amazing things, and we want to recognize and celebrate their achievements”, Osman Nuhu, founder and Chief Executive of Apex Africa Concept & Ghana Youth Excellence Awards added

The theme for the 2025 edition is, “Unlocking the Potentials of Ghana’s Future Leaders”, emphasizing the importance of empowering young Ghanaians to become the leaders of tomorrow. Winners will be selected through a combination of public voting and a research team’s evaluation, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

The Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2025 is expected to take place in the coming months and will bring together young achievers, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the country to celebrate the outstanding contributions of Ghana’s youth.