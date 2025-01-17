Ghana Youth Manifesto Coalition Applauds New Youth Ministry Under President Mahama’s Leadership

The Ghana Youth Manifesto (GYM) Coalition has expressed its profound appreciation for the creation of the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, established by President John Dramani Mahama through an Executive Instrument on January 9, 2025.

This milestone initiative, made possible under Section 11(3) of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327), marks the fulfillment of a significant campaign promise made to the youth of Ghana by the National Democratic Party (NDP).

For decades, the call for an independent ministry dedicated to youth issues has been a central demand for Ghana’s youth. The Coalition views this development as a bold and significant step that signals President Mahama’s commitment to prioritizing youth-related issues, particularly the critical challenge of youth unemployment. The creation of this ministry provides a platform for addressing these issues and creating vital opportunities for empowerment and inclusion.

The Coalition strongly believes that for the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment to be effective, it must be genuinely responsive to the needs of young Ghanaians. To this end, the Coalition has made several recommendations, including the appointment of a young leader to head the ministry, the allocation of sufficient resources to ensure its effective operation, and a commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and accountability. Furthermore, the Coalition calls for the active involvement of youth in the formulation and implementation of policies that directly impact their future.

This development aligns closely with long-standing policy recommendations advocated by the Ghana Youth Manifesto Coalition, which has been working since 2010 to influence political party platforms and manifestos with youth-centered policies. It also complements national frameworks such as the National Youth Authority Act of 2016 and the National Youth Policy (2022-2032), as well as international commitments like the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, which emphasizes the role of youth as key agents of development.

The Coalition congratulates President Mahama on this significant achievement and pledges its continued support to the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment. As the country takes this pivotal step, the Coalition remains committed to advocating for a future where every young Ghanaian is empowered and has the opportunity to flourish.