The Ghana Young Entrepreneurs Roundtable (GYER) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has called for the restoration of Ghana’s damaged environment and regular maintenance of its natural resources.

The youth group said over the period as a result of human activities, the environment and the natural resources was badly affected in diverse ways through illegal mining, deforestation, timber logging and mismanagement of the environment.

Mr Solomon Owusu-Amankwah, Executive Director of GYER, made the call in an interview with the GNA in commemoration of the celebration of the World Environment Day on the theme: “Ecosystem restoration.”

GYER is a dedicated group of young entrepreneurs who are geared towards promoting the regional integration of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The integrity of the environment depends on us as much as we depend on it. It is, therefore, by necessity, the obligation of our country to safeguard this hugely important life support system and ensure its sustainable management,’’ Mr Owusu-Amankwah said.

He added that as the world commemorated World Environment Day, Ghana ought to be reminded that “the time is now to replenish the lost vegetation, stop degradation in its tracks and promote conservation practices.”

He said this could be achieved through the aggregate sum of individuals’ contribution, “because it is possible to reverse this negative trend and protect life’s shield.”

Mr Owusu-Amankwah encouraged all citizens, government and non-governmental organizations, businesses and scientific institutions in Ghana to be responsible stewards of the environment and strengthen national strategies that maintain healthy ecosystems.

Adding such efforts must be driven through substantive and inclusive dialogue between all stakeholders including the youth.

He urged young entrepreneurs and business leaders to adopt environmental safety protocols that ensured congenial working environments and maintain the social well-being of their workforce.