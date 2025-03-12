Ghana@68: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Urges National Economic Shift, Seeks Aid for Ailing Boy

Prominent Ghanaian spiritual leader, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has called for a radical shift in Ghana’s economic approach, emphasizing the need for self-reliance and industrialization.

Speaking on Angel FM, he warned of the dangers of overdependence on foreign economies, particularly China, and urged Ghanaians to take control of their financial destiny.

Apostle Amoako Attah questioned Ghana’s economic future, asking whether citizens expect divine intervention in the form of “an excavator from heaven” or if they will take action to secure the country’s resources.

He warned that without long-term planning, Ghana could find itself in a position where it imports even basic commodities like cocoa and water from China.

“The Chinese are thinking ahead. If they take over our resources, there will come a time when we will have no choice but to rely entirely on them,” he cautioned.

Drawing biblical parallels, the Apostle linked Ghana’s economic struggles to the story of Israel’s exodus from Egypt. He described March as the “Month of Deliverance” and a period of “Supernatural Wealth Transfer,” referencing Exodus 3:21-22, where God instructed the Israelites to collect silver, gold, and clothing before their departure.

He stressed that true independence is not just political but economic. “When a nation gains independence, it must focus on its own economy, its own culture. Without financial empowerment, independence is meaningless,” he stated.

Amoako Attah urged Ghanaians to prioritize economic education, using Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as an example of how financial literacy can lead to sustainable success.

Lamenting Ghana’s failure to fully capitalize on its natural wealth, Apostle Amoako Attah highlighted the country’s untapped industrial potential.

“We have gold but do not produce our own metal. The Chinese bring in their metal to extract our gold. We have raised a generation without a future,” he said.

He advocated for the establishment of local industries to create jobs and prevent youth from resorting to crime, drugs, and gambling. “After 68 years of independence, the time for an economic reset is now. It must begin with a shift in mindset,” he declared.

Fundraising for ailing boy at Korle-Bu

Beyond economic concerns, the Apostle also made a heartfelt appeal for support towards a young boy, Louis Ahenkorah Ofori, currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to the Apostle, the boy’s condition, officially attributed to a fall, was spiritually revealed to be the result of a gunshot wound. His father, Alfred Ofori, recounted how Louis collapsed while assisting him with farming activities on October 16, 2024.

Medical expenses for the boy’s treatment have risen to about GHC 80,000, prompting Apostle Amoako Attah to seek financial support for the family.

He provided Mobile Money numbers—0530559638 and 0538342711 (Francis Amoako Attah)—for donations.

A Call to Action

Apostle Amoako Attah’s dual message serves as a call to action for both national economic transformation and social responsibility.

As Ghana reflects on its progress, he emphasized that only a commitment to self-sufficiency and community support can secure a prosperous future for all.