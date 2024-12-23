Ghanaian Activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor Critiques President-Elect’s Plan to Appoint 60 Ministers

Ghanaian activist and lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has sparked a nationwide debate with his critique of the President-elect’s intention to appoint 60 ministers in the incoming administration.

In a Facebook post shared with MyNewsGH, Barker-Vormawor analyzed the proposed number of ministerial appointments, highlighting a significant challenge to the President-elect’s campaign promise of a lean government. According to Barker-Vormawor, achieving such a lean government would require drastic measures, including the abolition of the Regional Minister role.

He pointed out that appointing 19 Cabinet Ministers, along with their deputies, would already fill 38 ministerial positions. Adding 16 Regional Ministers to the list brings the total to 54, leaving only six remaining slots to meet the proposed limit of 60 ministers.

“My bold idea is that the President-elect must eliminate Regional Ministers entirely. We can do without them. That is the only way his idea for a lean government will work,” Barker-Vormawor argued, a proposal that has generated significant discussion and differing opinions across the political spectrum.

This suggestion draws attention to the ongoing debate in Ghana over the balance between effective governance and political patronage. Over the years, successive governments have faced criticism for the size of their cabinets. In particular, the 2017 administration came under fire for appointing 110 ministers, a decision widely criticized as an unnecessary drain on state resources. While government officials justified these appointments as essential to fulfilling campaign promises, the perception of political favoritism and inefficiency persisted.

Barker-Vormawor’s proposal to eliminate the role of Regional Ministers challenges the traditional structure of Ghana’s governance, prompting further reflection on the future direction of the country’s political landscape.