Ghanaian Actor Ekow Blankson is dead

Popular Ghanaian actor, Ekow Blankson has died.

He died today, 3 October 2022.

The cause of death is unknown.

Until his death, Mr Blankson worked as the Commercial Manager for GhanaWeb.

He has vast work experience in the media and the corporate world.

In the media, he worked with TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited, and Multimedia Broadcasting Company as Managing Director, Director of Brands and Corporate Communications, and General Manager (Luv FM and Nhyira FM) respectively.

He had also worked with Ghana Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of Heineken; Coca-Cola; Vodafone, and WaterHealth International in various leadership roles.

He also starred in a lot of movies.