Ghanaian Actor Lilwin Survives Major Accident

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was involved in a horrific accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Amakom, Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The actor, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately taken to the hospital and is currently being treated.

According to information received, he was in the car with his road manager and bodyguard, both of whom sustained minor injuries and were brought to the hospital.

According to a source close to Lilwin’s camp, he was on his way to the funeral of Matilda Asare’s mother when the unfortunate accident occurred, with his newly acquired Mercedes Benz.

The movie star was to hold his second premiere of “A Country Called Ghana” later on Saturday at the KNUST CCB Auditorium, but it is unclear whether the premiere will come.