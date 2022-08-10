Ghanaian Actress Mercy Asiedu receives honorary doctorate degree (Video)

The paramount chief of Kunsu Nana Agyeman Badu Duah and his wife, Ohene Yere Mercy Aseidu was honored with a Doctorate degree on Saturday 6th, August 2022 by Divine Key Believers Network International in conjunction with Petus Fedei Seminary, USA.

The duo was honored based on their selfless leadership and the development drive in Kunsu and its environs. They used this opportunity to raise funds for the ultramodern ICT centre Nana has planned to build for his people.

Killing two birds with a stone, Omanhene through that event thanked all his sub-chiefs, Obaa Hemaa, and all those who matter for their unflinching support. He promised them to do his best for his people and asked for prayers and guidance.

Nana thanked the institution(s) for honoring him with this award — and for seeing his good works and positive impact on the community. He assured them of his words and promise not to relent on the well-being of his citizens.