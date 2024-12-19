Ghanaian Actress Mercy Little Smith, Known for Iconic Role as “Benyiwaa” in Efiewura, Passes Away

Ghanaian actress Mercy Little Smith, beloved for her portrayal of “Benyiwaa” in the popular TV series Efiewura, has passed away.

The news was shared on the Efiewura Facebook page on December 18, 2024, with a tribute that read: “RIP Benyiwaa. She left the earth plane yesterday. Bye.”

Mercy Little Smith gained national recognition for her role as Benyiwaa, the witty and determined wife of Judge Koboo, in Efiewura. Her performance captivated audiences across Ghana, earning her a place as one of the most cherished figures in the country’s television history.

Kwame Dzokoto, her co-star on Efiewura, took to Facebook to express his grief, reflecting on her recent health battles. “You fought so well over this health condition and God knows what’s best for you at this time. We are shattered,” he wrote. “Ghana will always remember you for your memorable performances and the lasting impact you have made on film and culture as an actress.”

Mercy Little Smith’s legacy as a beloved figure in Ghanaian entertainment endures, and her contributions to the industry will not be forgotten.