Ghanaian Actresses Kalsoume Sinare and Jackie Appiah Attend Mahama’s Inauguration Amid Speculation

Ghanaian actresses Kalsoume Sinare and Jackie Appiah were among the star-studded attendees at President John Dramani Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025, held at the historic Black Star Square in Accra.

The event, which marked Mahama’s return as Ghana’s president, drew a crowd of political figures, dignitaries, and celebrities from both Ghana and across the African continent.

Sinare, a well-known actress and staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was a familiar face at the ceremony. As a long-time advocate for the party’s values, her presence was expected, and she attended the event alongside her colleague Jackie Appiah and their manager. Sinare’s support for Mahama’s political ideology has long been public, making her participation a notable moment in the political landscape.

However, Appiah’s attendance sparked curiosity. While she has often been careful to remain politically neutral, her decision to appear at such a key moment in Ghana’s political history led many to speculate about her stance. The actress, known for her career in both television and film, was spotted alongside Sinare as they made their way to their seats, attracting attention from those in attendance eager to see the two icons.

Their presence at the swearing-in ceremony underscores the growing convergence of entertainment and politics in Ghana, where celebrities are increasingly seen playing roles that extend beyond the screen. As for the political implications of their attendance, only time will tell if this signals a shift in the actresses’ involvement in Ghana’s political sphere. Regardless, their presence on such a historic day added an extra layer of glamour to the proceedings, further highlighting the significance of the event.