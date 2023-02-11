Ghanaian Afrobeats diva Yaa Jackson returns with new jam “Baby Mama”

Ghanaian Afrobeats diva Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, known by her stage name as Yaa Konadu, has dropped a new banger titled “Baby Mama”.

The single produced by Deelawbeat happens to be Yaa Jackson’s first single after a short hiatus from the music scene, having tied the knot and becoming a mother in the process.

Prior to the release, the new mother shared a teaser and flyer of the song on her social media platforms, which got fans excited.

Following her marriage and the birth of her son, Yaa Jackson became the most talked about on social media.

Yaa Jackson’s boyfriend posted a picture of the songstress on his social media platforms and captioned it, “Baby Mama”.

These created lots of conversations on social media about them breaking up, but apparently it was just the title of her new song.

The budding songstress in the song lamented about how the public seemed to be on her neck over an issue that is common in society.

“Everybody does it, but people will criticise Yaa Jackson for doing the same. You are just hating on a little girl; every human is imperfect,” she said in an interview.

Yaa Jackson added that the entire content of the song “Baby Mama” seeks to address the several backlashes and rumours surrounding the actress turned songstress’ pregnancy and birth.

The Kumasi-based artiste has over the years released hit songs including “Tear rubber” and “Ehwe papa,” among many others.