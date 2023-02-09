Ghanaian Afrobeats musician Mani Mandela releases love song for Valentine’s Day

Versatile Ghanaian Afrobeat and Highlife musician Mani Mandela has officially released his much awaited love song titled “Nonstop” ahead of Valentine day.

The song which is purely about love emphasizes on promising unending love and finding the best in your partner.

It also touches on the need to let your partner know you will be there no matter the circumstances.

The three minutes song backed with visualizer promises to be a potential hit song which will be used by many during this Val’s day and love season.

Mani Mandela who is also a former Banker has about ten singles and one EP to his credit with 8 prestigious local and international awards.

As part of his plans for this year, he said he will hopefully release 2023 EP and appear on some international entertainment platforms.

All my social media handles are Mani Mandela

Below is the music