Ghanaian Afrobeats Singer Sefa Announces Departure from Black Avenue Muzik

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Sefa has officially announced her departure from Black Avenue Muzik, the label founded by rapper D Black.

Sefa, who joined the label in 2018, spent six successful years with Black Avenue Muzik, initially signing a five-year contract and later extending it for an additional year. During her time at the label, she saw significant growth in her career, releasing music that resonated with many fans and collaborating with talented artists and producers.

On December 3, 2024, Sefa took to her Instagram story to share the news of her departure, describing it as the start of an exciting new chapter in her musical journey.

“When I joined the label in 2018, I did so with hopes and dreams of sharing my voice, my music, and my passion with the world. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with talented individuals, releasing music that resonates with so many, and growing into the artiste I am today,” she wrote.

In her emotional farewell message, Sefa expressed deep gratitude to Black Avenue Muzik for the opportunities and experiences that helped shape her career.

“Thank you, Black Avenue Muzik for being a part of my story. And to my fans, thank you for being the foundation of my success,” she said.

Looking ahead, Sefa promised her fans that she would continue to deliver music that speaks to their hearts, moves their souls, and celebrates the rich culture they share.

“As I move forward, I promise to continue giving you music that speaks to your hearts, moves your souls and celebrates the vibrant culture we share. This is just the beginning of something truly special, and I am excited to take you along with me on this ride,” she concluded.

Fans and industry observers are now eagerly awaiting Sefa’s next steps as she embarks on this new phase of her career.