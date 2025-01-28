Ghanaian Afropop Star Kofi Bright Drops Uplifting Single “Blessings” Featuring Mawuli Younggod

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afropop Artiste, Kofi Bright, poured everything from his heart out on his latest single “Blessings”, produced by Hairlergbe.

“Blessings” is an upbeat Afropop tune laced with Amapiano edges to sync into the playlists for DJs while passing the certificate of a contemporary Gospel Song.

Kofi Bright did not jump on the song alone, he recruits popular Volta Artiste, Mawuli Younggod on it, who also delivered amazingly good! The song was nothing short of a classic record that deserves multiple plays after hearing it first time.

Kofi Bright is signed to Kwatay Entertainment, a Ghanaian music record label.

The song is officially out on all major music streaming platforms. Kindly listen from any of the links below.

listen here http://kofibright.hearnow.com/blessings-2