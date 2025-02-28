Ghanaian-American Founder Champions Financial Inclusion Through Prestigious Award Nomination

Moses Akurugu Ade-Ena, a U.S.-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, has emerged as a contender for the 2025 Entrepreneur of Impact Award, a recognition that could amplify his mission to revolutionize access to credit in his home country.

His startup, Reshscore, aims to tackle Ghana’s financial inclusion challenges by developing a tailored credit scoring system, a tool still rare in a nation where many struggle to secure loans.

The competition, known for spotlighting innovators driving social change, offers finalists a shot at $25,000 in funding, a mentorship session with FUBU founder Daymond John, and a feature in Forbes Magazine. Ade-Ena’s nomination underscores the growing global emphasis on solutions bridging economic disparities—particularly in regions like West Africa, where limited credit infrastructure often stifles entrepreneurship and mobility.

Reshscore’s potential lies in its focus on individualized scoring, a departure from traditional methods that frequently exclude underserved populations. “Access to fair credit isn’t just about numbers—it’s about dignity and opportunity,” Ade-Ena emphasized in a recent interview. His vision aligns with broader efforts across Africa to democratize financial tools, a critical step in unlocking economic growth.

Ade-Ena’s entrepreneurial journey began at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ghana, where he was named top student entrepreneur. His leadership roles, including presidency of the Youth Alliance for Leadership and Development in Africa (YALDA), reflect a lifelong commitment to empowering young Africans. As a fellow of the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) and a certified business coach, he has mentored countless peers, blending technical expertise with grassroots advocacy.

Beyond business, Ade-Ena channels his energy into philanthropy, supporting education and healthcare initiatives. This holistic approach—pairing innovation with community investment—has earned him respect among peers and positioned Reshscore as more than a startup, but a movement.

Voting for the Entrepreneur of Impact Award remains open to the public, with supporters urged to visit the competition’s official website or scan a QR code to back Ade-Ena’s bid. A win could not only propel Reshscore’s reach but also spotlight Ghana’s untapped potential in the global fintech landscape.

For more details, visit Entrepreneur of Impact or explore Reshscore’s initiatives at www.reshscore.com.