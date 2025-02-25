Ghanaian American Tony Afriyie Secures Diaspora Backing in Connecticut Senate Bid

The Ghana Diaspora Political Action Committee (GHPAC) has thrown its weight behind Tony Afriyie, a Democratic candidate vying for Connecticut’s 21st State Senate District in a pivotal special election set for February 25.

The endorsement spotlights Afriyie’s bid to become one of the few Ghanaian Americans in state office, leveraging his roots as the son of immigrants and a record of local governance.

Afriyie, a Stratford Town Councilman and first-generation Ghanaian American, has framed his campaign around tackling economic disparities, lowering living costs, and bolstering green infrastructure. Born in the Bronx and raised in Stratford, the 30-year-old credits his parents’ immigrant journey for shaping his focus on community-driven policies. “My family’s sacrifices taught me the value of hard work and representation,” Afriyie said, reacting to GHPAC’s support. “This isn’t just my race—it’s about lifting every voice.”

GHPAC, a collective advocating for Ghanaian diaspora engagement in U.S. politics, praised Afriyie’s blend of grassroots experience and federal legislative insight. The candidate currently serves as press secretary for U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), a role that followed his AmeriCorps NCCC tenure aiding disaster recovery and urban projects nationwide. “Tony’s pragmatic approach is exactly what Connecticut needs,” said GHPAC spokesperson Adjoa Kyerematen. “He’s proven he can bridge local governance and federal advocacy.”

The 21st District race, covering Shelton, Stratford, Monroe, and Seymour, has drawn attention as a bellwether for minority political representation in New England. Afriyie, who holds a master’s in public administration, faces a condensed campaign window, with voters citing affordability and small-business support as top concerns.

GHPAC’s endorsement signals mobilization efforts within Connecticut’s growing West African community, which has increasingly sought political footholds. “Turnout will hinge on diasporic networks,” noted Hartford-based political analyst Liam O’Connor. “Afriyie’s dual appeal as a hometown leader and national policy insider makes him a unique contender.”

Polls open at 6 a.m. on February 25, closing at 8 p.m. For Afriyie, the race represents more than a seat—it’s a chance to redefine immigrant narratives in state politics. “This is about building a future where opportunity isn’t a privilege,” he said, “but a promise.”