Ghanaian Artist Aklerh Explores New Sound with Personal Single ‘Amele’

Ghanaian singer Aklerh has released Amele, a deeply personal single blending afrobeat, soul, and subtle highlife influences, marking a deliberate shift from her reggae-dancehall roots.

The track, produced by Tubani Music, is now available on all major streaming platforms as of Friday, May 16, 2025.

In a candid statement, Aklerh described Amele as an exploration of her artistic identity. “Working with Tubani Music allowed me to explore sides of myself I hadn’t before,” she said, emphasizing her evolution beyond hits like Labadi Gyal and her Dancehall Queen EP. Industry analysts predict the song will solidify her status among Ghana’s crossover stars, praising its timeless appeal and emotional resonance.

The release follows Aklerh’s successful Dancehall Queen EP (April 2024), featuring collaborations with Yaw Gray and tracks such as Body Good and Run D Town. Beyond recordings, her influence extends to live performances, notably hosting the 2024 Queen of the Coast concert with artists like Ras Kuuku and Osagyefo.

Amele underscores Aklerh’s commitment to authenticity and growth under Revolution Records, positioning the single as a milestone in her evolving career.