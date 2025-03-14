Ghanaian Artist Ben Brainy Demands Urgent Response to Youth Drug Abuse Crisis

Acclaimed Ghanaian musician Ben Brainy has issued a stark warning about the escalating drug abuse epidemic among the nation’s youth, calling it a “silent killer” of potential during a recent interview on Hitz FM.

The Hometown Records artist, whose latest single “Location” is gaining traction, criticized the pervasive myth within creative industries that substance use fuels artistry, urging influencers, policymakers, and communities to unite against the crisis.

“Walk into any studio here, and you’ll find kids convinced they need drugs to make music. It’s not just dangerous—it’s a lie,” said Brainy, his tone sharpening as he described encounters with young artists who view substances as a creative crutch. “We’re burying our future daily. Staying quiet is complicity.”

His remarks spotlight a cultural shift in Ghana and beyond, where social media and entertainment figures often glamorize drug use, embedding it as a rite of passage. Brainy, whose music blends Afropop with social commentary, argued that public figures must counter—not exploit—this narrative. “We’re handed microphones, not megaphones for destruction. Our lyrics and lives should inspire, not mislead,” he told host DJ Slim.

The artist’s appeal extends beyond the studio. He pressed educators, parents, and local leaders to amplify prevention through mentorship and grassroots programs, stressing that punitive measures alone fail. “You can’t arrest your way out of this. Kids need alternatives—workshops, jobs, safe spaces to create,” he said, highlighting systemic gaps in rehab access and addiction education.

Brainy’s advocacy coincides with rising concerns over Ghana’s opioid and tramadol misuse, particularly among 15- to 24-year-olds, though official data remains patchy. Public health experts note that stigma and underfunded infrastructure complicate interventions, a reality Brainy acknowledged. “This fight needs wallets, not just words,” he said, challenging authorities to prioritize funding.

Even as he pushes for reform, Brainy hasn’t abandoned his craft. His new single “Location,” which he described as a “subtle wake-up call,” merges catchy rhythms with references to life’s “dangerous detours.” Fans, he urged, should “stream it—but hear the message, not just the beat.”

The musician’s dual focus reflects a broader trend of African artists leveraging fame for activism. Yet tangible progress, observers caution, demands more than viral moments—it requires policy overhauls and sustained investment. For now, Brainy’s voice joins a chorus of advocates hoping to drown out the siren call of addiction.

