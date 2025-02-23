Ghanaian Artist GlennSamm Extends Compassion to Accra Inmates with Annual Food Drive

Ghanaian artist and cultural advocate Samuel Glenn Semakor, widely recognized as GlennSamm, reaffirmed his dedication to social responsibility this February by organizing his annual “GlennSammnFriends #LoveBehindBars” initiative.

On February 15, the musician and his team delivered meals and messages of solidarity to detainees in eight police stations across Accra, including Ashaiman, East Legon, Airport, and Nima, aiming to uplift individuals often marginalized during Ghana’s “month of love.”

The project, now in its fourth year, distributed 500 balls of kenkey—a staple dish of fermented corn dough—paired with grilled fish and water to inmates. Beyond addressing hunger, GlennSamm stressed the gesture sought to remind detainees they remain visible and valued. “Many feel abandoned,” he said. “A simple act of kindness can reignite hope.”

His motivation stems from a harrowing personal ordeal. In 2020, GlennSamm spent 48 hours in custody without family contact or means to secure food. “I vowed that if I regained my freedom, I’d help others trapped in that despair,” he recounted. The experience shaped his belief that incarceration, whether justified or not, shouldn’t strip individuals of dignity. “You don’t need to commit a crime to end up behind bars. Life is fragile. Anyone could face this reality,” he noted, urging Ghanaians to practice empathy regardless of societal status.

The initiative, supported by partners like Emyries Kitchen, the Ghafa Foundation, and Overseas Logistics, underscores GlennSamm’s broader advocacy for grassroots philanthropy. “You don’t need wealth to make an impact,” he asserted. “Start small—share a meal, offer encouragement. Humanity thrives when we choose to see each other.”

While the event provided immediate relief, its ripple effect lies in challenging stereotypes around incarceration. For detainees awaiting trial or grappling with isolation, the outreach symbolized rare solidarity. As Accra’s justice system faces scrutiny over prolonged detentions and overcrowding, GlennSamm’s efforts highlight how civil action can complement institutional reform—one meal, and one act of compassion, at a time.