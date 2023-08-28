Ghanaian Artist Hommie Blaze Releases Heartfelt Tribute “Road”

Ghanaian artist Hommie Blaze, known by his real name Ofori Obed Sarpong, unveiled a soul-stirring new single titled “Road” on August 25th. The rising star penned the lyrics to the Jay Erl-produced single.

This track, more than just a musical composition, is a reflection of his journey, struggles, and eventual triumphs. The release carries a profound significance as it is a tribute to his late mother, resonating with themes of resilience, determination, and the unwavering spirit to overcome obstacles.

“Road” paints a vivid narrative that delves into the challenges of navigating the streets and the unyielding commitment to push forward despite the adversities that may arise. Hommie Blaze conveys his unbreakable bond with his late mother in “ROAD.” He assures her that her sacrifices were not in vain and that her spirit lives on through his artistic endeavors.

The artist’s chosen genres, hip-hop/Rap and Hiplife, showcase a fusion of local and international influences through which he channels his thoughts, emotions, and observations into his music. Hommie Blaze’s journey is a testament to the notion that talent knows no boundaries. Despite the circumstances of his upbringing, his passion for music has flourished and resonated with listeners from all walks of life.

A pivotal moment in Hommie Blaze’s career was his collaboration on the track “Don’t Be Late” with the esteemed artist Jay Erl. This feature catapulted Hommie Blaze into the spotlight, providing him a platform to showcase his artistry on a broader scale. The collaboration introduced his unique voice to a wider audience and solidified his presence within the vibrant music scene.

Listen to “Road” on your preferred streaming platform here https://tiememusic.lnk.to/Road