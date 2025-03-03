Ghanaian Artist Jeremiah Quarshie Confronts Water Crisis in Bold New Exhibition

Accra-based artist Jeremiah Quarshie is set to open his second solo exhibition, Memories of Yellow: A Game of Power and Chance, on March 6, 2025, at Gallery 1957 in the Kempinski Hotel.

The show, curated by Samuel Baah Kotey, merges striking visual narratives with social commentary, centering on Accra’s persistent water shortages and the resilience of women navigating this daily struggle.

Quarshie, whose work blurs the lines between hyperrealism and photography, uses his art to amplify voices often sidelined in public discourse. “These women embody strength beyond geography—they represent dignity amid adversity,” he explains. The exhibition’s title nods to his earlier series, Yellow is the Color of Water, which first highlighted water scarcity through vivid portraiture. Now, Memories of Yellow expands this vision, weaving personal stories of resilience with broader critiques of resource inequality.

The timing of the exhibition is poignant. Accra’s water crisis, fueled by urbanization and infrastructural gaps, has left thousands relying on erratic supplies. Quarshie’s pieces capture this reality not through bleakness, but by celebrating the ingenuity of women balancing containers, navigating dry taps, and transforming hardship into routine. “Art should provoke, but also honor,” he says. “These women aren’t victims—they’re protagonists.”

Born in Ghana, Quarshie’s artistic journey began in childhood. Defying societal pressures to pursue “practical” careers, he studied fine arts and honed his craft in European museums, where he absorbed techniques while grappling with questions of representation. “Too often, African stories are told through a foreign lens,” he notes. His return to Ghana marked a shift toward locally rooted narratives, blending technical precision with cultural authenticity.

The exhibition’s opening will feature an artist talk in the Pearl Meeting Room, offering insights into Quarshie’s process and the socio-political layers of his work. Yet the true draw lies in the art itself: larger-than-life portraits rendered in acrylics, their textures mimicking the grit and grace of his subjects. Attendees can expect an immersive experience, with installations that evoke the weight of water jars and the rhythm of women’s daily treks.

Beyond aesthetics, Quarshie envisions art as a catalyst for change. He laments Ghana’s underdeveloped art ecosystem, where foreign collectors dominate the market. “Our stories leave home before they’re fully heard,” he says, advocating for local patronage. His critique extends to global narratives about African art, which he argues often flatten its complexity. “This exhibition isn’t just about water—it’s about power. Who controls resources? Who shapes the story?”

The show also underscores art’s economic potential. Quarshie points to Europe, where museums drive tourism and revenue, as a model for Ghana. “Imagine if our galleries weren’t just spaces, but engines for growth,” he muses. While challenges persist—from funding gaps to bureaucratic hurdles—he remains optimistic. Recent years have seen a surge in Accra’s art scene, with venues like Gallery 1957 championing bold, contemporary voices.

Memories of Yellow runs through April 26, inviting reflection on resilience and equity. For Quarshie, the goal is simple yet profound: “I want viewers to carry these stories forward. Art shouldn’t end at the gallery door—it should spark conversations, shift perspectives, and maybe even policy.” In a city where water remains a luxury for many, his work is a testament to creativity’s power to challenge, uplift, and transform.

Event Details