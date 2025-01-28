Ghanaian Artist Oheneba Grande Drops Viral Hit “Dw3”

Ghanaian singer Oheneba Grande, formerly known as Gee Blaq, is making waves with his latest release, “Dw3”. The electrifying single has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 1 million views on TikTok and solidifying its position as a trending sensation.

Produced by the talented Quab Sea, “Dw3” is a high-energy track that combines infectious rhythms, captivating melodies, and Oheneba Grande’s signature vocal style. The song has quickly become a favorite among fans, inspiring viral dance challenges and widespread acclaim across social media platforms.

Under his former name, Gee Blaq, Oheneba Grande already captured audiences with his dynamic sound. Now, reintroducing himself to the world with “Dw3”, the artist showcases a new level of creativity and confidence that resonates with both longtime fans and new listeners alike.

“Dw3” is more than just a song; it’s a vibe that’s impossible to ignore. From its pulsating beats to its undeniable groove, the track is poised to dominate airwaves and playlists globally.

“Dw3” is available on all major streaming platforms. Fans are encouraged to stream, share, and join the movement that’s sweeping across TikTok and beyond.

Oheneba Grande is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter known for his versatile sound and charismatic performances. Formerly performing as Gee Blaq, he continues to elevate his artistry with fresh, engaging music that connects with audiences worldwide.