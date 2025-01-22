Ghanaian Artiste Article Wan Appeals to Telecel Ghana Music Awards for Performance Slot

Ghanaian musician Article Wan has appealed to the organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Charterhouse, to consider including him in the lineup for this year’s event.

The ‘That Thing’ hitmaker made the request in a Facebook post on January 20, where he praised the awards for their success over the years while offering constructive suggestions for this year’s ceremony.

“Kudos to TGMA for your remarkable work over the years! As you plan ahead, I humbly suggest curating a lineup of talents like myself and others who deliver truly memorable performances, not just ‘jump and go’ acts,” Article Wan wrote, highlighting the importance of selecting artists who offer more than just a fleeting performance. His plea reflects a desire to see quality talent take the stage and create lasting impressions at the prestigious awards show.

In addition, Article Wan addressed the atmosphere of the event, suggesting that energetic supporters be seated closer to the stage to energize the performers and keep the event lively. “Having energetic supporters upfront could also help hype the event and keep the vibe alive,” he added, showcasing his commitment to enhancing the overall experience for both the audience and performers.

The call comes as nominations for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards have officially opened, with many anticipating the exciting performances and surprises the event will bring this year. Article Wan’s appeal underscores the ongoing conversation about the role of live performances in shaping the success and energy of major music events in Ghana.