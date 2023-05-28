Ghanaian Artiste Original Rill Drops Empowering New Single ‘Dream’

Original Rill, a rising Ghanaian female artiste, has just released her highly anticipated single titled ‘Dream.’ The empowering track, produced by the talented Sky Beatz, marks an important milestone for Original Rill as she continues to carve her path in the Ghanaian music industry. The song was digitally released under her independent management company, UMUFT.

‘Dream’ is a powerful and inspirational song that showcases Original Rill’s unique artistry and captivating vocals. The track carries a message of hope, resilience, and the pursuit of one’s dreams. With its infectious melodies and engaging lyrics, ‘Dream’ resonates with listeners, encouraging them to chase their aspirations relentlessly.

Original Rill’s passion for music and her desire to make a significant impact in the industry is palpable in ‘Dream.’ The song reflects her determination to become the next big thing in Ghanaian music, showcasing her immense talent and versatility as an artiste.

When asked about her musical influences, Original Rill mentioned that she looks up to acclaimed artists such as Mzvee, Kaakie, Wendy shay, Tina Turner and even global superstar Beyoncé. Drawing inspiration from these powerful women, Original Rill is driven to create music that empowers and uplifts her listeners.

The release of ‘Dream’ marks an exciting new chapter in Original Rill’s career, as she strives to make her mark in the Ghanaian music scene. Through her unique sound and compelling lyrics, she aims to connect with audiences on a deeper level and leave a lasting impact with her music.

Original Rill’s latest single, ‘Dream,’ is now available on all major digital music platforms. Music enthusiasts and fans alike are encouraged to listen, stream, and share the uplifting track to support the talented artiste on her journey.