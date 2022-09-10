Ghanaian athlete Amponsah leaves for Great North Run in Newcastle

Ghanaian long-distance runner William Amponsah has departed for the United Kingdom (UK), as he is set to partake in the Great North Run in Newcastle.

The 21-kilometer marathon, scheduled to take place on September 11, 2022, would see the decorated long-distance runner compete with the thousands expected to partake in the marathon.

Amponsah, who is from Daakye Running Club in Swedru, in the Central Region, has secured an elite place in this year’s race and would face off against the likes of Kinelesa Bekele, who is a former world-record holder in both the 5000-metre and 10000-metre race.

Amponsah, who recently competed in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, said he relished competing against top runners from around the world and would put up his best to make Ghana proud.

“I am very delighted to be running at this year’s Great North Run and I would give my best and improve on my time in the 21km. I know I am coming up against some of the finest runners from around the world and this motivates me to do better.

“I want to thank all those who helped me embark on this trip, including Professor Kwasi Yankah, Captain Kweku Afriyie Attah, Mr. Robin Todd, and officials at the Ghana Athletics Association,” he said.

The 22-year-old, who is Ghana’s most decorated long distance runner, is the current record holder in both 1000m and 5000m at the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games.

Amponsah has won numerous marathons in Ghana, including Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon, the Millenium Marathon, and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, among others.