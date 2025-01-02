Ghanaian Author Leonora Amoah Launches Children’s Bible Series to Inspire Young Minds

Leonora Amoah, a 21-year-old Ghanaian author, has unveiled her debut children’s book series, Little Believers Children Bible, with the release of its first edition on Saturday, 28 December 2024.

The premiere edition introduces young readers to the biblical stories of David and Joseph, emphasizing key themes such as courage, friendship, faith, love, dreams, and forgiveness.

Speaking at the launch event, Amoah shared that her inspiration for the book series came from the biblical values that shaped her own upbringing. “I aim to help nurture good upbringing in little ones and have a positive influence on the things they consume, especially in these times,” she remarked. Her desire to pass on these teachings and values to the younger generation is at the heart of the series, which seeks to instill moral lessons rooted in scripture.

Amoah also revealed plans to expand the series in the coming years, with future editions including stories like that of Daniel, continuing to draw from the wealth of wisdom found in the Bible. The Little Believers Children Bible is now available in Ghana at Baatsona Total, and internationally via Amazon and Kindle E-Book, ensuring accessibility to readers in the UK, US, and Canada.

The launch marks a promising beginning for the young author, whose work aims to inspire and guide children in the principles of faith and character development, setting the foundation for a positive and impactful reading experience.