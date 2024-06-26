Ghanaian Banks’ Forex Trading Act Breaches Impacting on Brand Reputations: Or Does It  Mean Media Has High Appetite For Negative  News?  

By
Messan Mawugbe (PhD).
-
0
Negative Brand
Negative Brand

The Context and Brand Reputation Impacts 

The central bank of Ghana known as Bank of Ghana (BoG) in a press release dated  the 4th March 2024, suspended the Foreign Exchange Trading Licenses of Guaranty  Trust Bank Limited (GT Bank) and FBN Bank Ghana Limited (FirstBank Ghana) for  one month under section 11 (2) of the Foreign Exchange Act 2006, (Act 723) for  breaching forex regulatory guidelines.

Globally, corporate brands are obliged to  follow and adhere to industrial regulatory guidelines for sustainable business  environment and consumer trust. How corporate brands are presented across the  media ecosystems induce a mental-image and a degree of consumer perception  about a brand which subsequently drives business towards a brand.  How the media select and present brand narratives as news stories are not just  news stories but a brand’s story hinging on brand values of image, trust,  reputation, loyalty, consumer behavior and relations towards a brand. Reputation  remains a critical element at the centre of any brand’s story and should form part  of every company’s integrated corporate strategic communication planning and  campaign metrics.  

In addition, brand reputation is an aesthetic value-lenses through which  consumers perceive companies as either positive and trustworthy or less  attractive to be engaged with. A company’s positive reputation therefore serves  as business driving force with a tendency to increase sales or a down turn in sales.  Similarly, negative banking company news headlines such as Regulatory breaches:  Forex trading licenses of GT Bank, FBN Bank suspended for one month — BoG

(www.modernghana.com, March 5,2024) does not only impacts negatively on  company’s reputation but also connotes a dented corporate perception among  consumers and competitors.  

Subsequently, lack of positively driven brand reputation could go a long way to  cause reduction in sales as consumer loyalty drops, it pushes investor confidence  to a lowest ebb, it impacts on company-relations’ harmony among employees  especially when the brand is presented in the media with regulatory ethical  breaches and trust. Banking corporate-brand reputation is an intrinsic  trustworthy-public collateral value, the more it gets chipped off, the more a  company loses its relevance within the competitive landscapes.  In this light of negative news story on brand reputations , University of  Pennsylvania study concluded that “negative information hurts, negative reviews,  messages, or rumors hurt product evaluations and reduce purchase likelihood and  sales” (Kate Coleman: Status Labs) just as in a collaborated assertion of 2019  study revealed “the effect of negative news on reputation is three times larger  than the effect of positive news” (Kate Coleman: Status Labs) for “business with  just one negative article risk losing up to 22% of prospective customers” (Kate  Coleman: Status Labs). 

It is against the backdrop of the importance of company’s reputational and trust  attributes and related impacts on corporate success is this article weaved around  the media’s coverage of negative brand news story:  

Media coverage and reputational dent repairs 

Globally, there is an assumption that negative news story lights up quickly  across media platforms. The media might not necessary be interested in negative  news values but as a public’s ombudsman and custodian of public’s moral  principles and values attaches higher news attention to negative brand story  relating to trust, reputational and regulatory breaches. In an era of world corporate and multicultural connectivity, negative news stories have higher online  shareability being news portals which compounds the negative dents on a brand’s  reputation. An analysis of the coverage of the GT Bank Ghana and FirstBank  Ghana negative stories confirms media appetite for negative news than positive  news stories to an extent: During the month of March, FirstBank Ghana recorded  a remarkable corporate growth story, engaged in youth development social 

responsibility activity and observance of the international women’s day whilst GT  Bank Ghana also voted GHC5 million for social investments and sustainable CSR  initiative none of these positive news beats attracted highest media attention.  

The basis of this data is the application of narrative content analysis of 42 online  media in March, 2024 which reported on the FirstBank Ghana and GT Bank Ghana  forex licenses suspension with the purpose of benchmarking media’s coverage of  positive and negative stories about the two banking brands Inter-coder validity of  the data is 85%. The Chart below revealed the media’s taste for negative news  story as over 82% of the media analyzed gave extensive coverage to the negative  corporate story but as compared to only 19% of media given attention to positive  news stories generated by the FirstBank Ghana and GT Bank Ghana during the  month the negative news story broke.  

 The Media however Ignored FirstBank Ghana and GT Bank Ghana’s positive stories  in March but gave the negative Forex License issues the highest attention: Does it  mean the media has high appetite for negative news stories?

As pointed out, negative brand stories have a tendency of affecting a company’s  overall success in a competitive business environment. In managing a dent  inflicted on a company’s reputation, a concerted consideration should be attached  to evolving positive narratives to offset the negative brand tones by being ethically  transparent, responsible, admittance of wrong-doing and render apology, and  offer assurance to consumers and compliance agencies. Strategic corporate  communication departments should employ consistent media monitoring for their  brand sentiments profiling, and social media listening in order to be ahead of their  brand narratives.

Also, communication executives need a new orientation about  brand-image metrics, and corporate-story positioning for positive news story  doesn’t guarantee an extensive media coverage, but depends on strategic  deployment of customized media relations effort for respective story.

In all these,  the basic approach towards reputational management is finding answers to the  following corporate media intelligence – Is your positive brand story getting the  needed media attention, what is the degree of your social media sentiment,  share, reach and the aggregate score of your brand reputation among your  competitors? Strategic answers to this rhetoric prevent negative brand story from  impacting negatively on your company’s reputation. It is highly recommended that  companies should turn every single positive corporate initiative into an earn  media strategy to leverage on unexpected negative brand sentiments.  

The Author: Messan Mawugbe (PhD)  

Institute of Brands Narrative Analysis (IBNA)  

Email: ibna@banksmediaintelligencereports.com  

 nekzy@yahoo.com

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here