Ghanaian Banks Sound Alarm Over Cocoa Bond Crisis as Deadline Looms

Ghana’s banking sector is bracing for potential turmoil as a critical deadline approaches for restructured cocoa bonds under the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Financial institutions fear the expiration of a special regulatory dispensation—set to lapse in the coming weeks—could trigger a liquidity crunch, destabilizing an economy already grappling with soaring public debt and inflation.

The bonds, tied to debts of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), the state agency managing the country’s vital cocoa sector, were restructured in 2023 to ease fiscal pressures. Banks were granted temporary flexibility to hold these bonds without stringent capital penalties. But with the exemption nearing its end, lenders warn that frozen markets and COCOBOD’s shaky finances could leave them stranded with unsellable assets.

“If these bonds can’t be offloaded, liquidity dries up overnight,” warned a senior banker privy to closed-door talks between the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG). At the emergency meeting, lenders urged central bank governor Dr. Johnson Asiama to extend the dispensation or introduce safeguards, arguing that forced sell-offs into illiquid markets would erode capital buffers and constrain lending.

The BoG stopped short of immediate action but pledged vigilance. “We’re committed to financial stability,” Asiama stated, emphasizing collaboration to “manage risks without compromising regulatory standards.” His assurances did little to quell unease. With COCOBOD struggling under $1.8 billion in debt and cocoa production dipping, banks see a perfect storm: bonds linked to a distressed issuer, maturing just as Ghana navigates a $3 billion IMF bailout.

The standoff underscores broader tensions in Ghana’s post-debt restructuring landscape. The DDEP, launched in 2022 to cut unsustainable obligations, forced pension funds and banks to swap old bonds for longer-dated, lower-yielding ones. While averting default, the move squeezed financial sector profits. Now, the cocoa bond cliff-edge threatens fresh pain.

“Banks are stuck between reform and reality,” said Accra-based economist Nana Ama Boateng. “They took haircuts for the state’s sake, but COCOBOD’s troubles were never resolved.” The agency, which borrows annually to fund cocoa purchases, has seen costs spike amid falling global prices and climate-hit harvests. A planned $300 million syndicated loan for 2024/25 is delayed, worsening cashflow strains.

Critics argue the BoG’s hands-off approach risks repeating past missteps. In 2023, liquidity crunches triggered by the DDEP contributed to the collapse of two banks. “History can’t repeat,” insisted GAB CEO John Awuah. “We need proactive measures, not promises.”

Amid the bond fray, Asiama reaffirmed plans to double agricultural financing and bolster the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL), a state-backed scheme to de-risk farm loans. Yet bankers counter that without liquidity, such ambitions are moot.

“How do we fund cocoa farmers if our balance sheets are bleeding?” asked a regional bank CEO, speaking anonymously. The irony is stark: COCOBOD’s debts imperil the very sector it exists to support.

For now, lenders are hedging bets. Some are quietly diverting capital to less volatile assets, while others lobby for government guarantees on cocoa bonds. But with fiscal space tight, Accra’s options are limited.

As the deadline ticks closer, Ghana faces a stark choice: prop up its banks or preserve reform credibility. The outcome will ripple through an economy where cocoa employs over 800,000 farmers—and where financial stability hangs by a thread.