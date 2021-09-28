Ghanaian beauty products to take advantage of world market

Using a traditional method of fighting body odor with the use of lime and wood ashes, a Ghanaian cosmetics company is aiming for a niche in the global market.

Operating from a little space at Spintex in Accra, Gmith Cosmetics, Ghana’s first natural deodorant, and body spray company has been producing deodorant and body spray made from lime, water, alcohol, wood ash extract, and pure essential oil.

Speaking to Xinhua in an interview, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gladys Antwi Boateng said she is optimistic the company would become a name to reckon with in the global cosmetics industry.

“I always loved cosmetics and had a passion to grow Ghana’s deodorant industry with natural products since most of the perfumes and body sprays in our markets are foreign and sometimes do not meet specific needs considering our weather condition,” she told Xinhua.

The idea of modifying the old way of applying lime and ashes to fight bad odor in Ghanaian homes birthed her business in 2018 when she made her first mixture and distributed it to friends and family.

“The feedback was amazing and I was encouraged to produce on a large scale and sell as it would not only provide financial gains but also help the public especially students,” she said.

“I went further to seek assistance from a chemist who taught me how to make a good mixture with the right ingredients that would be harmless to the skin. Afterward, we invited the Ghana Standards Authority and the Food and Drugs Authority to assess our facilities and products for approval and certification,” she stressed.

The company, she said, wanted to move into full-scale production in 2019 but was faced with the challenge of appropriate packaging to suit both local and foreign markets.

“We could not get the right bottles for the products so we had to get it manufactured from China. That provided us the leverage to produce into the Ghanaian market and it has since been incredible,” she added.

“Our products are unique since it is made of natural raw materials and does not leave stains or irritation,” she said, adding that currently, they were able to produce 2,000 bottles on a daily basis with over 25,000 bottles currently available for distribution across the country.

With the right equipment and financing, she said, they would be able to produce more and distribute into the global market by creating job opportunities for Ghanaian young people. Enditem