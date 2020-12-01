Inusa Dawuda, the Ghanaian-born German musical maestro, has done it again with the release of his latest single, Saviour. This is a collaboration between Inusa and Victor Dery Korbieh of Bushbeatz based in Accra. This is the third song that is coming from the two with Accra-based journalist, Francis Kokutse, as the songwriter.

Inusa, a collaborative artist says, the song Saviour, “makes you think and couldn’t be better suited to the current situation in the world. Yes, with all the suffering going on, salvation will come someday.”

Over the years, he has enjoyed collaborations and support for his recordings from some of the biggest House giants like Erick Morillo, Paul Oakenfold, and radio rotations worldwide.

Inusa was acknowledged in 2009–10, as “Russia’s Most Successful Foreign Artist”, where to-date his single, Rumours (Digi Digi) has received an excess of over a million radio plays, beating a stream of fellow foreign artists in a category that included Lady Gaga and David Guetta.

He has released his works on labels from BMG to Universal Music, Pacha Recordings, Tiger Records-Kontor Records, Hed Kandi and Kingdom of Music. In addition, Inusa has performed primarily in Germany, Russia, Turkey, Austria, Ukraine, Poland, Albania and other Scandinavian countries.

His 2011 releases, I Don’t Know, Now or Never and Walking on Sunshine continue to be popular tunes across the club and video scene. Inusa’s 2012 release, “Let’s Do It” was a collaborative release from the UK label, Champion Records. His summer 2012 release, Satisfaction, was a collaboration with Khetama and EES.[9]

He has also recorded in the lounge and chillout genres with some of his house tracks like Morning Light and You Are covered to cross-over as ballads. Lounge instrumentals like Reflections, Waterfalls, Nubian Memories, and African Nights, showcase Inusa’s work as a vocalist, saxophonist, percussionist, and performer.

Inusa was born in Accra, Ghana, and as a teenager he moved with his parents to Hamburg, Germany, where he learned to play the saxophone during his youth, and he was also actively involved in sports.

During the early 1990s he was a multiple boxing champion in Hamburg in the light heavyweight division. The first successes in the field of music came to Inusa in the mid-1990s, when he travelled and played with several bands, playing cover versions of favourite hits from James Brown to Bob Marley. His primary musical influences include Manu Dibango, Fela Kuti, and Grover Washington Jr.