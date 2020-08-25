Ghanaian forward Mohammed Muntari has clinched the 2019/2020 Qatar Stars League title with Al-Duhail SC.

Al-Duhail beat Al Ahli Doha 1-0 in their last game of the season on Friday to win the Qatari championship.

Brazilian forward Edmilson Junior netted the match winner in the 24th minute of the game at the Al Janoub stadium in Al Wakrah.

Al-Duhail won the league with 52 points from 22 matches. Only a point separated from second-placed Al Rayyan SC.

Muntari made 19 appearances this season and scored 8 goals to ensure Al-Duhail win their 7th league title.