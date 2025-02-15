Ghanaian Boxer Bernard Abbey Inks Three-Year Deal with Shiatse Promotions

Love was in the air, but ambition stole the spotlight on Valentine’s Day as rising boxing star Bernard Abbey, popularly known as ‘Kenya,’ signed a career-defining three-year contract with Shiatse Management and Promotions.

The ceremony, held in the heart of Accra, drew a crowd of family, coaches, and fans, all buzzing with anticipation for the young fighter’s next chapter.

Shiatse Promotions CEO Hon. Nii Okai Laryea revealed the company had rigorously assessed Abbey’s fitness, discipline, and professionalism before finalizing the deal. The package includes branded boxing kits, an undisclosed signing bonus, international training opportunities in South Africa or Dubai, and a pathway to compete for regional and global titles. “We don’t sign potential; we sign proven hunger,” Laryea stated, hinting at a major boxing event planned for April. “This is just the beginning of our comeback.”

Abbey, flanked by his parents, coaches, and Discipline Boxing Gym director Laud Amihere, radiated determination. The 23-year-old boxer, undefeated in five professional bouts with four knockouts, vowed to stay focused on his goals. “I won’t let distractions steal my dream,” he said, acknowledging the weight of expectations. “This contract isn’t just paper—it’s a promise to my team, my fans, and myself.” Hailing from Bukom, a community renowned for producing boxing talent, Abbey declared himself ready to face “any contender” in his weight class.

Augustus Dodoo, a director at Shiatse Promotions, tempered the celebration with a dose of realism. “Boxing isn’t a charity,” he remarked, emphasizing the financial risks of investing in the sport. “Abbey has the tools, but titles aren’t won on paper. We’re betting on his heart.”

The signing underscores Ghana’s growing influence in nurturing boxing talent, blending local grit with global opportunities. As Abbey prepares for his international training stint, fans eagerly await his return to the ring—and Shiatse’s promised April spectacle. For now, the message is clear: in Accra, ambition doesn’t take a day off, even on a day reserved for love.

While Abbey’s rise reflects Ghana’s boxing resurgence, his success hinges on navigating the pressures of fame and maintaining the discipline that got him here. Shiatse’s gamble could pay off handsomely, but as Dodoo noted, the real fight begins outside the contract’s fine print.