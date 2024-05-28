Ghanaian Boxer Henry Malm Misses Opportunity for Paris 2024 at World Qualifying Tournament

The Boxing Road to Paris took a disappointing turn for Ghana’s Henry Malm at the World Qualifying Tournament held in the Indoor Arena of the Huamark Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Competing in the Light Middleweight -71Kg category, Malm faced Mohammed Rachem from Belgium and lost on a unanimous point decision.

Hailing from the Discipline Gym near the Ussher Fort in Ga Mashie, Malm expressed his disappointment at the outcome but remained resilient, vowing to return stronger. Despite the setback, he acknowledged the invaluable lessons learned from the competition and his journey in the sport of boxing.

Reflecting on his experience, Malm shared, “It was a dream to transition from professional to amateur boxing and represent my country. While it’s painful to exit the competition, I am proud of myself and Ghana. Winning one bout in such a competitive environment is an achievement.”

The second World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers witnessed participation from 579 boxers representing 133 countries, all vying for 51 coveted slots. Although Malm’s journey to Paris 2024 has been cut short, his determination and dedication to the sport continue to inspire.