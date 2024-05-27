Ghanaian Boxer Jonathan Tetteh Misses Opportunity for Paris 2024 Olympics

On the evening of May 27, 2024, at Bout no. 192 in the Heavyweight (92Kg) category of the World Olympic Games 2024 Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, Ghana’s Jonathan Tetteh faced off against Cuban-born Dominguez Loren Berto, representing Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, Tetteh lost the bout, dashing his hopes of securing a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Berto, a bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Games, proved to be a formidable opponent in the ring.

The Bangkok Qualifiers offer a total of 51 Olympic slots, yet no Ghanaian boxer has managed to secure a place in the Paris Olympics, despite Ghana’s participation in both the 2023 African Qualifiers in Senegal and the 2024 tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

However, there was a glimmer of hope for Ghana in the ongoing Olympic Games qualifiers as US-based female boxer Ornella Sathoud secured Ghana’s third victory. Sathoud emerged triumphant against her Czech Republic opponent, Monika Langerova, in the women’s middleweight contest, earning her advancement to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Sathoud’s victory came through a split decision, bringing her tantalizingly close to securing a guaranteed slot at the Paris 2024 games, with just two bouts standing between her and qualification.

Sathoud’s win adds to the successes achieved on Sunday by Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey and Henry Malm. However, Mohammed Amadu and UK-based Mark Kojovi Ahondjo were eliminated from the competition.

In another turn of events, Lucky Joseph Commey progressed to the round of 32 via a walkover against Bajoku Shpetim from Kosovo, providing a silver lining amidst the challenges faced by Ghanaian boxers in the qualifiers.