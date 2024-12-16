Ghanaian Boxers Endure Setbacks in Overseas Bouts with Varying Circumstances

Four Ghanaian boxers—Ebenezer Tetteh, Joshua Quartey, Mustapha Kamoko, and Gabriel Coffie—suffered defeats in their recent international bouts, each with unique stories behind their losses.

Ebenezer Tetteh (24-2, 20 KOs), a former WBO Africa heavyweight champion, faced a tough challenge in Gibraltar on Sunday, going up against Dillian Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight clash at the Europa Point Sports Complex. The 36-year-old Tetteh, who had a stellar run with four consecutive wins since his only career loss to Daniel Dubois in 2019, held his own against Whyte, who has only lost to world champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Despite a valiant effort, Whyte claimed victory, further cementing his gritty reputation in the heavyweight division.

In Liverpool, UK, former Black Bomber Joshua Abubakar Quartey replaced the injured Elvis Ahorgah to fight undefeated Briton Mark Jeffers in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Quartey (24-3-1, 16 KOs) succumbed to a third-round defeat at the hands of Jeffers (19-0, 6 KOs), who remained unbeaten, marking another setback for Ghanaian boxing.

Mustapha Kamoko, also known as “Bukom Machine,” faced his first career defeat in Dubai. The 26-year-old Ghanaian lost to Mohammed Issa from Jordan in a bout for the WBC Youth Middleweight Championship at the Agenda Arena. Kamoko’s trainer, Gabriel Zico Allotey, attributed the loss to weather conditions that hampered his performance, resulting in a third-round defeat.

Earlier on December 8, Gabriel Coffie traveled to Canada to take on Steven Wilcox at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Coffie fought valiantly but lost a points decision after going the full 10-round distance with the home fighter. While Coffie gave a strong account of himself, the loss marked another tough outing for the Ghanaian abroad.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian boxer Isaac Sackey (26-2, 21 KOs) was unable to compete in his much-anticipated clash against top-ranked Mexican super bantamweight Alan Picasso Romero (30-0-1, 16 KOs) on December 14 in Tijuana, Mexico. Sackey, a former two-time WBO Africa junior featherweight titleholder, was denied a visa to travel, leading to the cancellation of the fight. Sackey’s manager, Bernie Johnson, expressed disappointment, noting the boxer’s preparedness and the missed opportunity to challenge Romero, ranked No. 4 in the world.

These setbacks underscore the challenges Ghanaian boxers face on the international stage, with each loss providing valuable experience as they look to bounce back in future bouts.