Ghanaian boxers Yussif Seidu and Mohammed Ali claim WABU Championship titles

Two amazing Ghanaian boxers have won West African Boxing Union (WABU) championship titles in Nigeria after performing well on August 21, 2021 under Felachamp Promotions at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Issifu Yussif Seidu won the WABU Super Featherweight Champion by beating Azeez Tijani, while Mohammed Ali claimed the WABU Light-heavyweight championship belt from Olatunbosun Ogunbanwo of Nigeria.

The boxers from the Akotoku Boxing gym in Accra, Ghana were coached by Elvis Robertson and Noah Awatey.

“It’s been long since we produced a world champion for Ghana which has really affected our pedigree as an elite gym in the country but we are working hard on that,” said trainer Noah Awatey who is currently in charge together with Emmanuel Abbey and Elvis Robertson who are trying to groom and inspire the next generation of champions.

Technical Director of Akotoku Boxing gym, Theo Edwin Addo is in Australia, and his staff are committed to producing another world champion by 2025, according to coach Noah Awatey.

Currently in 2021, Akotoku Academy boasts of 28 boxers, made up of seven professionals, 14 amateurs, five juveniles and two females.