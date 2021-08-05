Ghanaian boxing coach ask government for more support

Ofori Asare, the head coach of Ghana’s boxing team,is discontent with government’s lack of investment in this sport as they could have been a contender in the Olympics.

ACCRA, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) — The Head coach of Ghana’s boxing team Ofori Asare on Wednesday called on the government to invest in boxing in order to nurture Olympic medalists for the country.

In an interview with Xinhua, the coach said Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi’s exploits at the 2020 Tokyo Games are an indication that there are talents that could win medals for the country.

Takyi won Ghana’s only bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the country’s first Olympic medal in the sport since 1992.

“Takyi proved that there are talents in the country but lack the right investments from government to ensure they win medals at the global stage,” Ofori Asare said.

“There are equally good coaches but we need infrastructure and other resources to get the best out of boxers,” the coach added.

Ghana’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, he said, were not the best and a lot more could be done to prepare athletes for such competitions.