Ghanaian boxing prodigy Awinongya Jr receives scholarship in USA

Young Ghanaian boxer based in the United States of America (USA), Joseph Awinongya Jr., also known as “Jojo” has received a scholarship to study at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois.

Jojo, who recently won the USA Eastern Boxing qualifiers, would graduate from Joliet Junior College with an associate’s degree in the coming months and has bagged a scholarship with the University of St. Francis.

Jojo, who is currently the number one ranked juvenile boxer in the USA, is an 18-time national champion and had received congratulatory belts and medals from the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council (WBC).

The 15-year-old boxer who is making a name for himself in the world of boxing says his goal was to win gold at the Olympics and also win various golden gloves.

Jojo also aspires to continue his higher education and running for mayor of Joilet in the future, as he looks to impact society.

His coach and dad, Joseph Awinongya Snr., who was once a professional boxer, has been the pillar behind Jojo’s success, which had propelled him to greater heights.

Some titles won by Jojo include the Silver Gloves National Championship in 2017 and 2018, the St. Louis National Championship, the Junior Olympic National Championship, the Wisconsin National Championship, and the USA National Championship, all on multiple occasions.