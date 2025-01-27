Ghanaian Businesses Divided on AfCFTA Preparedness, Survey Shows

A new survey reveals that Ghanaian businesses have a mixed outlook on their preparedness for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), highlighting both optimism about new opportunities and concerns over the obstacles they still face.

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce’s (UKGCC) 2024 Business Environment and Competitiveness Survey (BECS) paints a picture of uncertainty, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Of the 725 businesses surveyed across various sectors, nearly 60% felt unprepared for the AfCFTA, though some were optimistic about its potential benefits. These businesses recognize that the AfCFTA could open up access to a larger market of over 1.3 billion people, creating opportunities for increased exports and business expansion.

However, despite the opportunities that the trade agreement offers, the survey revealed significant challenges. One in five businesses said they were completely unprepared due to a lack of capacity, while another third felt prepared but had yet to take action. Only a small percentage—just 12%—reported actively engaging with the AfCFTA.

One of the central challenges identified was the difficulty many businesses face in understanding the requirements of the trade agreement, leaving them unable to fully exploit the benefits. For SMEs, limited access to affordable financing was also a major obstacle. These businesses often struggle with high operational costs, such as energy and transportation, which hinder their ability to compete on a continental scale. In addition, regulatory and infrastructural issues such as delays in policy implementation and a lack of adequate transport and logistics infrastructure were also major concerns.

Despite these barriers, many businesses remain hopeful about AfCFTA’s role in improving the business environment. The agreement is expected to lower trade barriers, making it easier for goods and services to move across borders. Particularly in the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, companies see AfCFTA as a chance to access new supply chains and reach a broader base of consumers.

The survey also underscored the need for government intervention to help businesses overcome these hurdles. Respondents called for measures to ensure investment security, reduce corruption, and improve regulatory frameworks. They also suggested that the government introduce more flexible financing options and tax incentives to ease the burden on businesses, particularly SMEs, which represent a significant portion of the economy.

Furthermore, businesses stressed the importance of capacity-building programs to help them navigate the complexities of AfCFTA. There was a call for more training on export procedures, compliance with trade standards, and how to access market intelligence. These efforts could help Ghanaian businesses become more competitive within the AfCFTA framework.

The BECS also noted that access to capital remains a major issue, with many businesses finding it difficult to obtain loans due to high interest rates and stringent lending conditions. As a result, many businesses fear that without greater financial support, they will be unable to grow or expand into regional markets.

While optimism about AfCFTA’s potential benefits remains strong, it’s clear that much more needs to be done to prepare Ghanaian businesses, especially SMEs, for the opportunities it offers. Addressing financial constraints, improving infrastructure, and offering targeted capacity-building programs will be critical to ensuring that businesses can thrive in the new continental market.

The UKGCC survey, now in its sixth edition, reflects a growing awareness of the challenges and opportunities that AfCFTA presents. As Ghana looks to fully integrate into the continental market, the results of this survey provide a roadmap for the kind of support that businesses will need to succeed. For now, the path to realizing the full potential of AfCFTA remains challenging, but with the right interventions, Ghana’s businesses could be poised to reap the rewards in the future.