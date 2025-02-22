Ghanaian Businesses Push for VAT Overhaul to Curb Soaring Prices, Ease Economic Strain

Frustrated by a labyrinthine tax system and mounting operational costs, Ghanaian businesses are rallying for urgent reforms to the country’s Value Added Tax (VAT) regime, arguing that the current structure fuels price hikes and stifles growth.

At the heart of their demand is a call to transition to an input-output VAT model—a system they say would streamline taxation, curb inefficiencies, and prevent consumers from bearing the brunt of embedded levies.

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), spearheading the push, warns that the existing VAT framework—laden with overlapping charges—forces businesses to offload hidden costs onto consumers. AGI President Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke minced no words during a recent televised interview, stating, “If you want to implement a total VAT at 21%, then adopt input-output. Don’t embed levies that distort operations. When you do that, businesses have no choice but to pass the cost on to consumers.”

Under the proposed model, companies would be taxed solely on the value they add at each production stage, rather than navigating a web of cumulative levies. Advocates argue this would eliminate price distortions, ease compliance burdens, and foster fair competition—a lifeline for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grappling with inconsistent tax applications. Currently, firms within the same sector face disparate VAT treatments on identical imports, creating what critics call a “tax lottery” that undermines planning and investment.

The VAT debate unfolds against a grim economic backdrop. Despite a marginal dip to 23.5% in January 2025, inflation remains stubbornly high, eroding consumer purchasing power. Meanwhile, borrowing costs loom large, with the Ghana Reference Rate—a benchmark for lending—peaking at 29.96%, squeezing SMEs already battling tight margins. “How do you expand when loans are this costly and taxes this chaotic?” asked a Kumasi-based manufacturer, echoing widespread anxiety.

While the government has scrapped some taxes, including COVID-19 recovery levies and betting duties, business leaders insist VAT restructuring must take precedence. They caution that without it, Ghana risks dampening investor confidence and exacerbating poverty as prices spiral.

The push for VAT reform underscores a broader tension between revenue generation and economic growth. While the input-output model could enhance transparency, skeptics question whether the state can afford potential short-term revenue losses. Past attempts to simplify taxation have stumbled over implementation gaps, raising doubts about enforcement capacity.

Yet the AGI’s campaign resonates with a public weary of inflationary pressures. “Every price hike traces back to these hidden taxes,” argued Accra economist Nana Ama Boateng. “Reform isn’t just pro-business—it’s pro-poor.”

As the government weighs its next move, businesses urge swift action. With inflation still in double digits and lending rates punitive, the cost of inaction, they argue, could eclipse the cost of change. For Ghana’s entrepreneurs, the equation is simple: Fix VAT, or watch prices—and public discontent—rise further.