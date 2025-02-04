Ghanaian Businessman Backs 13-Year-Old University Prodigy’s Academic Journey

Businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama has pledged full financial support for 13-year-old Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise, the youngest student ever admitted to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), following an inspirational meeting in Accra on Monday.

The gesture underscores Mahama’s longstanding advocacy for youth empowerment and academic excellence in Ghana, spotlighting a rare collaboration between private-sector influence and grassroots talent.

Melchizedek, a physics prodigy from Bole in the Savannah Region, earned national acclaim after securing five A1 grades and three B2s in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at age 13, paving his way to KNUST’s Bachelor of Science program in Physics. His journey, marked by accelerated learning and intellectual curiosity, began in a family of educators—his father teaches economics, while his mother is a primary school teacher. “I started school at two,” Melchizedek recounted, detailing how he skipped grades to enter junior high by age nine.

The meeting with Mahama, arranged to celebrate the teenager’s achievements, included a unique mentorship opportunity: a flight aboard Mahama’s private jet from Accra to Kumasi, during which Melchizedek observed cockpit operations firsthand. The experience aligned with his evolving interests, which shifted from childhood dreams of becoming a pilot to a focus on physics and engineering. “With physics, I can build a foundation for fields like aerospace or mechanical engineering,” he explained, emphasizing his fascination with mechanics for its tangible experiments.

Mahama, known for his investments in education and youth development, vowed to cover all tuition, accommodation, and academic expenses for Melchizedek’s undergraduate studies and beyond. “Young minds like his are Ghana’s future. It’s our duty to nurture them,” Mahama stated, urging the prodigy to pursue excellence without financial constraints. The teenager’s parents expressed gratitude, calling the support a “life-changing intervention” for their son’s aspirations.

Melchizedek’s story reflects broader conversations about Ghana’s educational potential and the role of private mentorship in unlocking it. His ability to thrive despite age-related challenges—navigating senior high school among older peers and now university—highlights resilience. “At first, I felt out of place,” he admitted, “but I’ve learned to adapt.”

As Melchizedek charts a path toward scientific innovation, his partnership with Mahama serves as a potent symbol of how targeted investment in youth talent could reshape national progress. For now, the teenager remains focused on his studies, determined to leverage his KNUST education into a career that bridges theory and real-world impact. “I want to explore, experiment, and eventually specialize,” he said. “This is just the beginning.”